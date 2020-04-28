WHO working with Africa CDC on continental COVID-19 preparedness and response: Moetie

World Health Organisation (WHO) is working closely with Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on continental Covid-19 preparedness and ramping up efforts to contain the Virus, WHO Africa Regional Director Dr. Matshidiso Moetie has said.

Moetie was responding to questions by Africa Renewal, a magazine published by the United Nations (UN) about the continent’s preparedness and response to the global pandemic recently.

In an interview availed to Nampa by UN, the Regional director said WHO Africa is working a great deal with Africa CDC and with the African Union Commission, of which the Africa CDC is a technical body. We have carried out a lot of training together on the different aspects of preparedness and response; on laboratory capacity-building, testing, case management and surveillance. So, we have really worked hand-in-hand with Africa CDC,” said Moetie.

She further said that WHO Africa in conjunction with Africa CDC and other organization’s have organized, and participated in ministerial meetings attended by all African countries. “We briefed them on the most important interventions to put in place and how to work with WHO, Africa CDC and other partners. We, in turn, organized sub-regional meetings of partners in Nairobi and Dakar for the West, Central, East and Southern African regions,” she added.

Africa CDC was a very active participant in those meetings, at which we agreed how they would work with us and other UN agencies, bilateral partners and technical agencies so that we synergize our efforts. We are working very closely with them and, in fact, the director of Africa CDC [Dr. John Nkengasong] was nominated as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador for this work, said Moetie.

Asked on how close the organisation is working on finding the vaccine, Moetie said a great deal of work is going on to identify a candidate vaccine that might be viable against this virus.

He further noted that about 20 vaccines are being tested at the moment by different researchers.

The regional director also added that developing a vaccine, even in this fast-track mode of working, takes some time, so they (WHO) don’t expect there to be a vaccine available this year, at least, but however, WHO is encouraged by the determination and the efforts being put into finding a vaccine.

Source: Namibia Press Agency