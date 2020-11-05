Windhoek City Museum officially opened

The City of Windhoek (CoW) on Wednesday inaugurated the Windhoek City Museum.

Speaking at the inauguration, Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu said the museum will among other historical backgrounds reflect on the life and times in the ‘Old Location’, now referred to as Hochland Park in the capital.

She said the museum will also create a platform for residents to give their own account of the history of Windhoek.

The museum is located at the corner of Robert Mugabe and Schweringsburg Street in Windhoek and is open to the public.

“The prime benefit of historical restoration is education for both public and private benefit such as safeguarding a community’s heritage and making it available to future generations,” former President Sam Nujoma, who inaugurated the museum, said.

Nujoma also observed a moment of silence in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom that Namibians enjoy today.

He further urged members of the public to reflect on the Old Location massacre that brought the struggle against the removal of black people from Hochland Park to the ethnically segregated Katutura township during the apartheid era.

Meanwhile, one of the guests of honour, Dr Ngarikutuke Tjiriange said the museum would preserve and safeguard cultural and historical heritage.

“Youth, do not forget where you came from because you would know where you are going. If you want to be remembered as a hero better be a servant of the people, do not work in your own interest but work for the interest of the people you are serving,” said Tjiriange.

Source: Namibia Press Agency