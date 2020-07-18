Windhoek East Constituency councillor condemns murder of Ferrari

Councillor of the Windhoek East Constituency Joyce Namuhuja condemned the killing of a local businessperson, Daniele Ferrari, calling it a barbaric murder that traumatised the nation.

During a public meeting on Thursday called by the Windhoek East Constituency office in Klein Windhoek because of the murder of Ferrari on 14 July 2020, Namuhuja said: “We are saddened and strongly condemn the vicious and unwarranted physical attack on Ferrari who was stabbed with pangas.”

The victim was attacked by two men in the area of Avis Dam of the Windhoek East Constituency between 18h20 and 18h45 on Tuesday and left with several wounds and a cut to his forehead. Two witnesses who came to the aid of Ferrari were also attacked before the suspects got away with a stolen cellphone.

Namuhuja further said such attacks not only destroy the peace and harmony the country is enjoying but also limits the freedom of movement of citizens.

She urged collective efforts between all law enforcement agencies to ensure patrolling in areas of relaxation in and around the city.

“I also urge the residents to enforce and strengthen our neighbourhood watch system,” she said.

The councillor expressed her condolences to the Ferrari family, saying: “There are no words that anyone can say to express how horrible and senseless this was. Our prayers are with you.”

At the same meeting, Khomas Regional Commander, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo said they have not arrested suspects yet, however the Namibian Police Force have taken in two persons of interest for questioning in connection with the murder of the 54-year-old Ferrari.

Shikongo said the success in arresting criminals depend on collective efforts between the law enforcement agencies and communities.

He also cautioned people to avoid moving around isolated areas and advised residents to alert the police in cases of suspicious activity and movement of strangers in their neighbourhoods.

Source: Namibia Press Agency