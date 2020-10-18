Windhoek female security guard allegedly raped by a colleague

The police in Windhoek have opened a rape case after a female security guard was allegedly raped by a male colleague on Friday in Otjomuise’s extension 4 location.

The Namibian Police Force’s weekend serious crime report availed to Nampa on Sunday indicates that the incident happened around 00H20 when the 32-year-old suspect allegedly raped the victim at her workplace.

“It is alleged that the suspect came to the complainant’s workplace and hit her with an iron object on the head and after wrestling with her managed to undress her and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The victim who is security guard alerted the police,” the report reads.

Both the accused and the victim are employed by the same Security Company.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency