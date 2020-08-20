With many police officers unable to afford decent accommodation in Windhoek, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is looking at constructing a police village to house members.

Windhoek has simply become too expensive to live in and finding decent accommodation should be the least of a police officer’s worries.

These were the sentiments of NamPol regional commander for the Khomas Region, Joseph Shikongo on Tuesday, in response to allegations that a police officer occupied an empty government flat to find refuge.

She was evicted the next day.

For Shikongo, it is worrisome that police officers live in shacks or among civilians, saying a presentation was made last week to that effect.

Source: Namibia Press Agency