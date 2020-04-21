Windhoek informal markets to re-open on Wednesday

The City of Windhoek have announced that all informal traders and vendors offering essential services like selling food will be allowed to operate as of Wednesday 22 April 2020, as long as they adhere to precautionary measures.

A statement issued on Monday by the city of Windhoek said, lock down regulations published in the government gazette that banned all activities on informal markets have been reviewed by the central government, and came to a conclusion that such markets should be allowed to re-open for business.

It says that the measures that were taken have been found to have a serious negative impact on informal traders especially producers and vendors of fresh food, and the producers risk a great loss if they do not sell on time.

“It has also been recognized that food is one of the listed essential goods, and that a large section of the population depends on informal trading and markets as the main avenue for them to either sell or source the essential produce or products, which in turn are their main source of income and survival,” reads the statement.

It therefore says that, regional councils, local authorities and traditional authorities should allow such markets to re-open and make sure that only authorised products are being sold. And those products are fresh vegetables and fruits, raw meat, dried food, dairy products, poultry products, cereals and flour products as well as cooked food but it should be prepared at home.

“There should be available clean water, sanitisers and hygiene in facilities like toilets should be kept with soap. Social distancing must be strictly enforced between traders and customers as well as all the precautionary measures must be enforced by everyone,” reads the statement.

It further indicated that markets like Oshetu Community Market in Shanghai street is only allowed to have 45 trades per day while Tukondjeni Market is allowed to have 41 traders per day while of the markets are allowed to have less 12 traders per day, and opening hours are from 08h00 to 17h00.

Source: Namibia Press Agency