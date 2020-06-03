Windhoek Magistrate on Wednesday granted the State another chance to allow the police to complete their investigations in the case Fishrot corruption scandal

Windhoek Magistrate Ingrid Unengu on Wednesday granted the State another chance to allow the police to complete their investigations in the case of 10 men arrested in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal.

On 29 May 2020, Deputy Prosecutor-General Ed Marondedze, assisted by State Advocate Cliff Lutibezi, brought an urgent application before Unengu in which they asked the court for a further postponement of the matter until August 2020 to allow the police to complete their investigations.

On Wednesday, the magistrate ruled in favour of the State’s urgent application and granted a further postponement of the case until 28 August 2020 for the completion of investigations.

Unengu said there are no unreasonable delays in respect of the police investigations in this case because of the serious nature of the offences committed.

The offences committed require investigations involving police officers in Angola, the United Arab Emirates and Iceland. Therefore, the application by the State is successful.’

The first key accused persons – former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, businessman James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo – were against the State’s application for a further postponement.

Source: Namibia Press Agency