Windhoek man shoots girlfriend and commits suicide

A 39-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend before committing suicide in Windhoek’s Ombili informal settlement on Tuesday.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a media statement said the incident occurred around 18h00 and involved Martin Mupopiwa and the mother of his two children, identified as Ndapewa Moses.

The statement said Moses had been living with her family in the Ombili informal settlement and Mupopiwa went to see her an insisted that she return to their shack in Ombwa yalyata Otina, which she refused to do.

“When she refused, Mupopiwa shot her in the head and subsequently shot himself in the head. The next of kin of both deceased persons were informed,” Shikwambi said.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency