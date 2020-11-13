Windhoek mayor dismayed over old video clip circulating on social media

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor Fransina Kahungu expressed dismay over an old video clip circulating on social media being presented as a current incident of the removal of illegal structures in the informal settlement by the City.

Kahungu in a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday said the video materials of 2016, do not depict the current situation on the ground, and the intention for circulating these old materials is purely for political gimmicks, meant to bring confusion to the electorate.

She said the city, is continuously looking for long-term solutions to challenges affecting the communities which include the formalization of the informal settlements.

As testimony to the formalization efforts, Council is at an advanced stage with the issuance of the certificates of acknowledgment of land occupation in the informal settlements. These certificates assure the residents that the Council formally recognizes their occupation of municipal land, and therefore their structures will not be demolished by the City, she added.

The mayor highlighted that the recipients of these certificates are a step away from the realization of the flexible land tenure act and eventually to land ownership and urged the public to refrain from grabbing municipal land, as this promotes anarchy thereby making it difficult for Council to orderly develop these areas.

“I, therefore, would like to caution the public to be vigilant and not to be misled by those with intentions to advance their political interests,” said Kahungu.

Source: Namibia Press Agency