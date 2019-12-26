Windhoek records 28 new births on Christmas Day

Twenty-eight babies were born in Windhoek on Christmas Day.

The Katutura Intermediate Hospital recorded the highest number of births with a total of 23 babies (13 boys and 10 girls), followed by Windhoek Central Hospital with seven babies (five girls and two boys ).

Two girls were delieved at Rhino Park private hospitals and one boy at Medi-Clinic on Christmas Day, according to the staff there.

The first baby was born at 00h04 at the Windhoek Central Hospital the baby girl weighing 3.22 kilogrammes (kg).

Meanwhile, the Windhoek Central Hospital welcomed its first Christmas baby mothered

by Martha Haikali at 00h36.

The baby boy weighed 2.78 kg has not been named yet.

His mother Martha Haikali, who lives in the Okahandja Park informal settlement, told this news agency she went to the hospital around 20h00 on Tuesday.

I am extremely happy that God blessed me with a child on Christmas Day, she said.

No births were recorded at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital.

Last year, 43 babies were born in Windhoek on Christmas Day.

Source: Namibia Press Agency