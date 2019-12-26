Windhoek records 28 new births on Christmas Day

Hospitals in Windhoek have recorded 28 new births on Christmas day, with Katutura Intermediate Hospital topping the list with 23 babies.

The Windhoek Central hospital recorded a total of seven babies of which five are girls and two boys, while the Rhino Park private hospital recorded two baby girls and Medi-Clinic with only one birth of a baby boy.

The first baby girl was born at 00h04 at the Windhoek Central Hospital at 3.22 kilograms (kg).

Meanwhile, the Katutura Intermediate Hospital welcomed its first Christmas baby boy mothered by Martha Haikali at 00h36. He weighed 2.78 kg.

No births were recorded at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital.

