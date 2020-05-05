A Windhoek resident arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in the production and sale of child pornographic material on obscure internet websites known as the dark web, has been refused bail.

The accused, Johann Maree, 49, was refused bail when he made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court along Lüderitz Street here today afternoon.

Maree was refused bail after Public Prosecutor Bernadine Bertollini strongly objected against the granting of bail on the grounds of the serious nature of the charges the accused is facing and that it would not be in the interest of the public or the administration of justice to release him on bail at this stage while police investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

Other grounds for the refusal of bail are that the accused may abscond from Namibia to other countries because he has family members and relatives residing in neighbouring South Africa and Australia.

Furthermore, it was also reported that about 14 victims are yet to be identified by the police investigating team.

According to the charge sheet, Maree is facing a total of 40 charges – eight counts of rape involving minor children, eight counts of indecent assault, eight counts of immoral practices involving minor children, eight of trafficking in persons as well as another eight counts of allegedly using or forcing minor children to take part in child pornographic activities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency