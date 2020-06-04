Windhoek resident on trial in the High Court for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death was on Thursday found guilty as charged

Windhoek resident Benjamin Strong, on trial in the High Court for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in the Otjomuise residential area in September 2017, was on Thursday found guilty as charged.

The 57-year-old Strong was found guilty on the first count of murder with direct intention to kill for stabbing 62-year-old Johanna Resandt with a kitchen knife at her house on 16 September 2017.

On the second charge of attempted murder when he allegedly stabbed a man – a certain Matsaya – with the same kitchen knife on the same day, Strong was only found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm instead of attempted murder.

In respect of both the third and fourth counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by attacking both the deceased and Matsaya, Strong was only found guilty of common assault on the two counts.

On the last and fifth count of defeating or attempting to defeat the course of the administration of justice when he allegedly cleaned the kitchen knife he used to commit the murder, Strong was found not guilty and discharged after the prosecution could not prove this charge beyond reasonable doubt.

Source: Namibia Press Agency