Windhoek resident Strong faces sentencing next Thursday

Windhoek resident Benjamin Strong, who was on Thursday last week (04 June 2020) found guilty in the High Court for stabbing his girlfriend to death in the capital in September 2017, will face sentencing next week.

On Tuesday, High Court Judge Orben Sibeya, after having listened to submissions of pre-sentencing evidence by both the accused Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht and State Advocate Ian Malumane, said he will hand down the sentence in the matter on Thursday next week, 18 June 2020, at about 10h00.

In his submissions for sentencing, Engelbercht pleaded with the court to show some kind of mercy, consider convict Strong’s advance age of 58 and impose a direct custodial punishment of 21 years imprisonment in respect of the murder charge and two (2) months on a charge (count) of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm as well as on each of the two (2) counts of common assault.

On his part, State Advocate Malumane has asked the court to impose a long direct custodial term of 35 years imprisonment in respect of the murder charge, three (3) years on the count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and two (2) years on each of the two (2) counts of common assault.

‘It has now become quite disturbing behaviours for some men to kill women while in a domestic relationship in this country. Convict Benjamin Strong only showed some kind of remorse shortly after this court found him guilty of killing his girlfriend. This is not a genuine remorse at all. Therefore, the appropriate sentence in this matter is a long custodial punishment of 35 years imprisonment on the murder charge, ‘ said Malumane.

On 04 June 2020, Strong was found guilty on the first count of murder with direct intention to kill for stabbing 62-year-old Johanna Resandt with a kitchen knife at her house on 16 September 2017.

On the second charge of attempted murder when he allegedly stabbed a man – a certain Matsaya – with the same kitchen knife on the same day, Strong was only found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm instead of attempted murder.

In respect of both the third and fourth counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by attacking both the deceased and Matsaya, Strong was only found guilty of common assault on the two counts.

On the last and fifth count of defeating or attempting to defeat the course of the administration of justice when he allegedly cleaned the kitchen knife he used to commit the murder, Strong was found not guilty and discharged after the prosecution could not prove this charge beyond reasonable doubt through the presentation of evidence or through State witnesses in court.

According to the totality of the prosecution’s medical evidence, Strong stabbed Resandt 12 times all over her body, with four penetrating stab wounds to the chest causing her death.

Strong’s trial was dealt with by High Court under the strict provisions of the Domestic Violence Act of 2004.

Strong denied guilt by stating that he found his girlfriend dead upon his return home in the morning hours of 17 September 2017.

Strong remains in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, pending the handing down of the sentence on 18 June 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency