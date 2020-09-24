Windhoek resident who went on trial for the alleged murder of a four-year-old boy after rumours surfaced in the community that he was not the child’s biological father

A Windhoek resident who went on trial for the alleged murder of a four-year-old boy in 2015 after rumours surfaced in the community that he was not the child’s biological father, was today found guilty as charged in the Windhoek High Court.

The accused, Simon Muno Reeves Dawid, was found guilty of intentionally killing the boy, Athanosius Katholo Reeves Simbo, on 05 July 2015 by hitting the child against a concrete wall at a house in Mika Shimbuli Street in Katutura.

The 49-year-old Dawid was found guilty of murder with direct intent to kill in a judgement handed down by High Court Judge Nate Ndauendapo, and the proceedings of this trial were dealt with by the court under the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act of 2003, which warrants long custodial sentences in cases of conviction.

“The totality of the evidence by State witnesses presented before court show that the behaviour and conduct of the accused person – Simon Dawid – shortly after the commission of the crime were completely not consistent with innocence. The story (evidence) by the accused person that another person entered his room and killed the child were just pure lies and afterthoughts. There is also credible evidence by State witnesses before court that the accused had on several occasions threatened to kill the child after some members of the community had informed him that he was not the biological father of the child, and the evidence by State witnesses are credible and truthful,” said Judge Ndauendapo when handing down the verdict.

Source: Namibia Press Agency