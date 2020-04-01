Windhoek residents adhering to social distancing on busy pay day

Even though most people got paid on Tuesday, the last day of the month which makes Windhoek busy as residents rush to pay their bills and buy groceries, most still maintained the social distance.

When Nampa drove around the capital from the Central Business District to Katutura, the team observed long queues around Windhoek with people doing their shopping but they are still adhering the social distance of one meter apart as one the measures put in place by government to avoid the spread of Corona virus that have been ravaging the world for months now.

When Nampa arrived at the Katutura Shoprite, people formed two queues with one having senior citizens waiting to sanitizer their hands and enter the shop, and the other one comprising of the youth went until outside the building.

A Shoprite employee who refused to give her name said, they are only allowing in 10 people at a time with five coming from each queues and wait for others to finish with their shopping.

At Wormann Brock in Wanaheda, people waiting to go into the shop, were only keeping the social distance at the beginning of the queue but from the middle until end they were close to each other.

One of the customers standing in the queue Paulinus Sinkanda told this news agency that, he is aware of Corona virus and he know that people should not be close to each, but he wants to buy few things and go home.

“Yes I heard that we should be far from each other but the queue is long, I just want buy my things quickly and go home I don’t want to stay here for too long,” Sinkanda.

Ever since the declaration of the state of emergency by president Hage Geingob and also the lock down of Khomas and Erongo regions, people have been urged to keep a social distance and to stay indoors to stop the further spread of Corona virus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency