Windhoek Super League suspended amid COVID-19 confirmation

The Windhoek Super Football League on Sunday suspended all matches with immediate effect following an announcement made by President Hage Geingob on Saturday that all public gatherings should be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Geingob made the announcement shortly after the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, revealed that two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Namibia, of a Spanish couple who arrived here on Wednesday.

A statement issued on Sunday by the chairperson of the league, Khama Nakanduungileh said the Windhoek Super League executive committee decided to suspend all football activities with immediate effect with the intention of returning to action in April.

“We will see if we can return to action on 14 April, subject to medical advice and conditions from the authorities at that time. The welfare of players and supporters alike is our priority and we wish all the fans, players, coaches and management to adhere to all safety laws provided to fight this virus,” Nakanduungileh said.

He said the league will resume with the remaining fixtures of match day 7 before the kick-off of the Windhoek Super League Cup.

Several sporting events in Namibia scheduled for March and April have been cancelled due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases in the country on Saturday.

The cancellation of these events follows the announcement by Government on Saturday that all large gatherings in Namibia are suspended for 30 days.

Among the cancelled events are Cricket Namibia’s two One-Day series against Netherlands that was scheduled from 25 March to 01 April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The teams were set to play two One-Day International and four T20 games at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Another cancellation is the Khomas Basketball Association Independence Trophy which kicked off last week Friday that was postponed indefinitely.

Also postponed is the AC Boxing Promotions Rising Stars of Africa Phase Two Boxing Tournament, scheduled to take place on 04 April at NamPower Convention Centre.

The death toll of the virus now stands at 5 604 deaths and 150 622 confirmed cases in 150 countries.

Source: Namibia Press Agency