Witbooi urges young people to use internet safely

Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Lucia Witbooi said digital technology has transformed lives and enhanced opportunities and chances of children across the globe but a safer internet must be promoted at all times.

Witbooi was speaking at the world safer internet day celebration here on Tuesday, this year's event was held under the theme 'Together for a better internet'.

She said the internet has been an amazing invention that has undoubtedly change the world in more ways that one can think off citing that not all those ways have been positive.

She added that one can connect to people faster, find things easier and transfer information at the speed of light but those boons of communication can become the bane of safety.

'So much of our private lives and information get transferred over the internet, safer day reminds us to protect ourselves from the danger there and make the internet a little safer for everyone,' said Witbooi.

The deputy minster noted that information and communication technologies open up he realm of opportunities for children and it can be a game changer for children by connecting them ti a world of opportunities and providing them with the skills they need to succeed in the fourth revolution.

However she was quick to say that at the same time the internet exposes children to cyber-bullying and sexual abuse and exploitation.

'It is therefore imperative for everyone to play their role in creating and ensuring a safer and better internet, children and young people must help to create a better internet by being kind and respectful to others online. They should stop sharing personal information that can make them vulnerable to online predators,' Witbooi said.

The deputy minister urged parents and caregivers to empower and support children to use technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively.

In the same breath Witbooi also urged teachers and social workers to equip learners with digital skills to create a better internet and for learners to develop critical thinking skills which will allow them to navigate the online world.

'We as decision makers should ensure that there are opportunities in the curriculum for children to learn about online safety and ensure that parents and caregivers have access to appropriate information and sources of support and that the industry are encouraged to self-regulate their content and services,' urged the deputy minister.

The safer internet day came to exist officially in 2012, when the US department of homeland security and the European commission decided it was time to help shepherd the growing beast, the internet into a playground that was safer for the youth.

The day is celebrated in more than 150 countries worldwide.

Source: Namibia Press Agency