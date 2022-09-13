Woman allegedly hangs herself at Okahandja

A 43-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a wire in a sleeping room at the Five Rand informal settlement at Okahandja on Friday morning.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the deceased has been identified by her close relatives as Lovisa Haimbwiti.

Mbeha said it is alleged Haimbwiti and her husband had an argument at about 20h00 in their living room.

“Allegedly, Haimbwiti left the living room first and headed to a separate room in the same house, where she spent the night,” said Mbeha.

Her husband allegedly also went to another room on that Thursday night, where he slept,' Mbeha stated.

At about 06h00 on Friday morning, he allegedly went to check in the room where Haimbwiti slept and discovered her body hanging from the roof of the room with a wire around her neck, added Mbeha.

In a separate incident, the lifeless body of 30-year-old Simon Nendongo was on Friday afternoon also retrieved from the Swakoppoort Dam outside Okahandja.

Swakoppoort Dam is situated approximately 50 kilometres west of Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa Region.

According Mbeha Nendongo and his male friend travelled to the dam on Friday at about 12h00, where they intended to catch fish using a net.

At about 14h00, in the process of setting up their fishnet, Nendongo allegedly fell into the water and drowned.

“Some community members who were alerted first teamed up with the police divers from Windhoek and retrieved the body from the nearby spot where he had allegedly drowned,” Mbeha added.

No foul play is suspected so far.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency