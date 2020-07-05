Woman allegedly raped at Utokota

A 43 year old woman was raped at Utokota village in the Kavango East Region on Friday the police said.

The incident happened at night of which the is time unknown the Namibia Police Force crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa on Sunday.

According to him the suspect entered the woman’s room while she was sleeping and undressed her and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

The 33 year old suspect was arrested the following day and will appear in the Rundu Magistrate Court on Monday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency