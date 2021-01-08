A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs at Gobabis on Tuesday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said the woman was arrested during a police operation. She was allegedly found with 52 full mandrax tablets, 13 half mandrax tablets, seven quarter mandrax tablets, 20 grams of mandrax powder, 380 grams of cannabis (skunk) and 1 820 grams of cannabis, estimated at a total N.dollars 37 100, in her possession.

The police also reported that a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man at Corridor 13 in the Aminuis Constituency on Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 21h46 when the suspect allegedly called the minor to his room, grabbed her hand and forcefully pulled her into his room.

“She managed to scream and was heard by her stepmother who then sent her other daughter to check why the girl was screaming. She found the victim in the suspect’s room,” said the report.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested.

Source: Namibia Press Agency