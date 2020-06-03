Woman arrested for driving under the influence at Rehoboth

A 28-year-old woman was on Wednesday arrested for drunken and negligent driving after she drove into a truck at the Banhoff Station/B1 national road intersection near Rehoboth.

Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator for Hardap, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay said on Wednesday the incident happened at about 01h45 on Wednesday

The accident was reported at about 01:45 on the Banhoff/B1 t-junction.

‘It is alleged that a Volkswagen Polo sedan with a Windhoek registration number bumped against a truck with a Mariental registration number when entering B1 road from the direction of Banhoff. The female driver of the sedan vehicle as well as her passenger was only slightly injured,’ Clay said.

He said the driver tested positive for driving under influence of alcohol and a case of drunken driving and reckless and or negligent driving is under investigation. No injuries were sustained by the truck driver.

Source: Namibia Press Agency