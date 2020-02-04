Woman arrested for murder in Dordabis

A 32 year old woman died after she was stabbed with a knife by a 42 year-old female suspect at farm Veronica in

Dordabis on Sunday.

A weekend crime report issued by Namibian Police Force (Nampol)'s head of public relations division Deputy Commissioner, Kauna Skikwambi

states that a fight erupted between the suspect and the deceased, which resulted in the suspect fatally stabbing the deceased.

In another incident, 45 year-old Samuel Koopman was fatally stabbed and cut with a sharp object on his abdomen leading to his death. The incident

occurred at around 19h30 on Saturday in Suiderhof, in Windhoek.

No arrest has been made and police investigation continue.

Another murder incident was reported in Ohangwena Constituency on Sunday when a 32 yea-old man died after he was also stabbed with a kitchen

knife on his upper chest by a 25 year-old male.

It is alleged that the deceased, identified as Asser Mamba died upon arrival at Engela District hospital.

The incident happened at around 13h20 at a cucashop in Onhuno. The suspect has been arrested and the murder weapon was recovered.

The next of kin of the deceased persons have been informed.

In an unrelated matter, a decomposed body of a 40 year old man was found hanging from a tree with a robe around his neck on Saturday at around

16h00 at Ontanga village, in the Oshigambo area.

The deceased was allegedly reported missing on 20 January 2020 and his family members have been searching for him since.

No suicide note was discovered and no foul play is suspected.

The deceased was identified as Erastus Ithindi and his next of kin are informed

Nampol also reported nine cases of rape over the weekend, with four cases reported in Rundu, five cases of attempted murder and five cases of

robbery and house breaking, including an armed robbery after a 57 year-old Angolan male was robbed of N.dollars 40 000 at knife point infront of his

house on Friday at around 13h00 in Soweto, Windhoek.

No arrest or recovery have been made yet and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency