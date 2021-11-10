Woman arrested for stealing 25 goats

A woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing and slaughtering 25 goats that belonged to her neighbour at Siurungu village in the Kavango West Region.

The Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango West Region, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, said the woman, an Angolan national, allegedly stole the goats between July and November 2021 this year.

According to Agas the complainant suspected that her neighbour had been stealing her goats and reported the case to the traditional authority before involving the police.

He said the police got involved as a fight almost broke out between the two women.

Agas said they investigated and found four slaughtered goats at the suspect’s house.

He said the accused allegedly confessed and informed the police that she stole her neighbour’s goats.

The 25 goats are valued at N.dollars 24 500.

The woman is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency