Woman arrested over girl’s death denies committing offence

One of the two Zimbabwean women arrested in connection with the murder of a nine (9)-year-old girl whose body was found burnt beyond recognition in a skip bin in Windhoek North's Ooievaar Street on Saturday, has denied committing the brutal offence.

Caroline Nkata, 28, informed Windhoek Magistrate Ndapewa Celma Amathila during her first court appearance on Wednesday that she intends to enter pleas of not guilty to the three charges of murder, obstructing the course of justice and violating a dead body because she was not involved in the alleged assaults that led to the death of the little girl.

'My Worship, I did not commit this offence. My husband, who is now receiving treatment in a local hospital after sustaining injuries when the police vehicle he was transported in overturned outside Otjiwarongo on Sunday, was the one who beat the child to death, ' Nkata told the court.

Nkata also said she was indeed present when her husband was assaulting the girl until she died at a house in Windhoek North.

'My husband has also forced me to accompany him to the Service Station to buy petrol. My husband further forced me to be present when he was burning the child's dead body, ' Nkata told the court.

Meanwhile, her co-accused and countrywoman Rachel Kureva, 37, opted to remain silent and did not say anything in respect the circumstances that led to the death of the child or the actual passing on of the child.

Kureva, however, only informed the court that she is a fully-paid up member of Legal Wise Namibia and was, thereafter, directed by Magistrate Amathila to bring along her defence lawyer during their next court appearance on 17 April 2020.

The two women were both ordered to remain in police with no option to post bail after Public Prosecutor Adrie Hendricks strongly refused to the granting of bail due to the serious nature of the charges they are facing.

Other grounds for the refusal of bail were that it was not in the interests of the public or administration of justice to release the two women on bail at this moment while police investigations were still ongoing.

The nine-year-old deceased girl is identified as Natalie Chipombo, and was allegedly assaulted until her death between 23 and 24 January 2020.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) National Head of the Criminal Investigation Directorate, Commissioner Nelius Becker on Monday told a media briefing that deceased was initially assaulted on 20 January 2020, adding that a case of abuse was also reported last year (2019) to the local social workers.

According to Becker, broken broomsticks and burnt clothes were also found in the skip bin.

