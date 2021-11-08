Woman commits suicide at Lüderitz

A 55-year-old allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope at Lüderitz in the ||Kharas Region on Friday night.

The Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo, told Nampa on Sunday that the deceased was identified as Wilhelmina Hamukoto and her next of kin are informed.

Mubebo said Hamukoto’s body was found by one of her neighbours in her shack in the Area 7 residential area around 19h15 on Friday. No suicide note was left behind.

In a separate incident at Keetmanshoop, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly hit by a vehicle around 10h13 on Sunday morning near the Namibian Defence Force base at the southern town.

“The 28-year-old driver of a sedan was traveling from Keetmanshoop town to plot Trupen Garden when he saw a boy running over the driveway from the left to the right side, then again from right to left, which caused the driver to move from the left lane to the right to avoid bumping the child but the boy got hit,” he said.

The victim was taken to the Keetmanshoop State Hospital and is in a critical but stable condition as he had sustained head injuries.

Police investigations continue in both matters.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency