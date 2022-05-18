Woman dies instantly in accident on B2 road

A 24-year-old Namibian woman died instantly on Tuesday when the black sedan she was travelling in alongside three Angolan nationals, allegedly overturned several times on the Okahandja-Karibib B2 road.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Wednesday said the accident occurred when the rear right tyre of the vehicle burst, causing the adult male driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car rolled several times.

“The woman was killed on the spot, and she is yet to be identified,” said Mbeha.

The vehicle was travelling from the direction of Karibib to Okahandja. The accident occurred approximately 30 kilometres west of Okahandja at about 14h35.

The three Angolan nationals who were in the vehicle with the deceased include an adult male who allegedly was the driver, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, who all sustained slight to serious injuries.

They were transported to a hospital in Okahandja where they received medical attention, Mbeha said.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency