Woman dies, six injured in accident near Kalkfeld

A 41-year-old woman died instantly in the early hours of Sunday after the double cab she was travelling in overturned several times on the Otjiwarongo-Kalkfeld road in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the deceased was identified as Eva Ingrid Tjandero from the Kalkfeld settlement, situated about 70 kilometres southwest of Otjiwarongo.

The deceased, together with six other occupants, including the 21-year-old male driver, was travelling from Kalkfeld to Otjiwarongo at the time of accident, which was around 02h30 on Sunday.

“It is alleged the driver lost control over the vehicle on a curve, which caused it to roll several times, killing Tjandero on the spot after she was ejected from the vehicle,” Mbeha said.

The six other injured occupants, aged between 21 and 37 years, sustained slight to serious injuries and were all taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital shortly after the incident.

A culpable homicide docket has been opened against the driver at the Kalkfeld Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency