A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto Region on charge of dealing in cannabis.

Confirming the arrest to Nampa on Friday, commander of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the region, Commissioner Armas Shivute said the suspect was arrested at around 16h28.

This, Shivute said, followed a police search on her office. According to the Oshikoto NamPol commander, 15 small-sized parcels of cannabis were found in the suspect’s office during the search, while 80 others were later confiscated at her residence at the town.

Shivute said the seized cannabis is worth a combined amount of N.dollars 480. He also pointed out that the suspect is yet to appear before court and police investigation into the matter continues.

