Woman in stabbing incident denied bail at Okakarara

A 46-year-old woman accused in the death of her 33-year-old boyfriend at Okakarara, was on Thursday last week denied bail by the Okakarara Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, Ingrid Nganjone was arrested last week Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend, Tandaki Kangootui the previous night.

Kangootui was found dead that Wednesday morning with two stab wounds – one in the stomach and another on his back.

The alleged stabbing is suspected to have taken place on Tuesday night at about 23h45 as the couple was allegedly seen at that time socialising with alcohol at the woman’s residence in Okatumba location where the two lived together.

Nganjone had appeared before the Okakarara Magistrate, Masule Kwizi on 04 June this year and opted to apply for a Legal Aid lawyer through the Ministry of Justice’s Department of Legal Aid.

She was not asked to plead in court and her case was then postponed to 06 July 2020 for further police investigations and also to allow her acquire legal representation.

Public prosecutor, Olavi Amutenya Nangolo represented the State in the matter.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa last Wednesday said the close relatives of Kangootui were informed of his death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency