Woman of 101 years commits suicide in Oshana Region

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshana Region have opened an inquest case docket following shocking reports of a 101-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in the region at the weekend.

A statement issued on Monday by Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole-Ashiyana of the NamPol community affairs office in the region indicated that the old woman committed suicide allegedly by hanging herself with a rope in a traditional hut in her house at Omeege village on Saturday.

Omeege village is situated in the Oshakati East Constituency. The old woman is identified as Mesitilde Iindongo and Shikole-Ashiyana stated that a relative discovered her lifeless body around 19h00.

The next of kin are informed and Police investigation continues, stated Shikole-Ashiyana. Roni Leonard, 20, from Oshitayi village near Ondangwa died on the spot in an unrelated incident when overturned his Volkswagen Golf after losing control over it along the Ondangwa-Oshikango main road also on Saturday.

Shikole-Ashiyana said the accident occurred near Leonard's village. His body is transported to the Oshakati NamPol mortuary, she pointed out, adding that the next of kin are informed.

Shikole-Ashiyana also reported of an Oshakati resident Kornelius Kongolo, 43, admitted to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital in a stable condition after a yet unknown suspect allegedly attacked and knifed him on his lower back, in the neck and in the head on Sunday.

This, Shikole-Ashiyana said, took place around 05h00 on the gravel road behind the open market at Ongwediva. No arrest was made, as the suspect ran away from the scene, Shikole-Ashiyana narrated.

A case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm has been opened in connection with the incident at the Ongwediva NamPol station.

