Woman raped after suspects allegedly broke into her room

A 42-year-old woman was raped after two male suspects allegedly broke into her room on Friday around 21h00 at Uukwandongo village in Okahao.

A weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday said it is alleged that the two suspects aged 22 and 24 tied the woman up with palm leaves on both arms and legs and demanded her cellphone, cuca shop keys and money.

One of the suspects allegedly left for the cuca shop while the other one remained and had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent, it said.

According to the report the stolen items were valued at N.dollars 400, with the cellphone and recharge vouchers valued at N.dollars 370 and were recovered.

The suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before the Okahao Magistrate's Court this week.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

In a similar incident, suspects allegedly broke into a house at Oshikuku between Friday and Saturday and stole properties to the value of N.dollars 32 550.

No arrests or recovery have been made yet and police investigations continue, the report added.

The police further reported an incident that occurred in Omaruru, where three unknown male suspects allegedly broke into a house belonging to an 85-year-old German national and stole the victim's wallet containing his personal documents and N.dollars 4 000 in cash.

The incident happened between Saturday and Sunday.

It is alleged that the suspects broke the padlock of the small gate and entered the victim's yard where they found the bedroom window open and entered in the room while the victim was sleeping.

The victim was staying alone.

The wallet was later recovered, thrown in the street with all documents and only the money was taken.

The victim is admitted to Omaruru State Hospital for observation. No visible injuries were observed.

No arrests have been made yet and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency