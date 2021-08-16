Woman run-over by unlicensed driver in Ohangwena

A 43-year-old woman died after she was allegedly run over by a vehicle operated by an unlicensed driver at Omakango village in the

Ohangwena region on Friday.

A weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday said the incident occurred at around 16h40 and the deceased was identified as Ndahekelekwa Peyavali.

Her next of kin have been informed of her death.

In a separate incident, 26-year-old Lamek Lazarus died on the spot when the driver of the vehicle that he was traveling in allegedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a donkey that was in the road.

The accident happened on Friday at around 04h30 at Omahenge village on the Eenhana-Oshigambo road in the Ohangwena region.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Furthermore, a passenger in one vehicle and the driver of another both died on the spot when the vehicles that they were traveling in collided head-on on the B1 road between Rehoboth and Windhoek on Sunday at around 04h50.

The vehicles were allegedly travelling in opposite directions, however, the vehicle which was traveling from Rehoboth switched lanes and collided with the vehicle traveling from Windhoek.

The second driver as well as the two other passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to the St Mary Hospital for medical attention.

Moreover, a 20-year-old man died after he was hit by a camping truck while crossing the road on Thursday around 16h45.

The incident occurred on the gravel road between Sousesvlei and Rietoog in the Hardap region.

It is alleged that Lazarus Kashume was trying to cross the road along with six other persons when he was hit.

According to the report, the deceased was hit due to a dusty weather as the driver allegedly tried to apply the brakes to avoid an accident and, in the process, hit Kashume.

His next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency