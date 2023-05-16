Women group hails military onslaught against terrorists in Borno

The Borno Women Peace Restoration Group has commended the military for the recent onslaught against the terrorists in Sambisa Forest and rescue of some of the abducted Chibok school girls.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary, Mrs Amina Mele, on Tuesday said the state would begin to experience total peace soon.

Mele said the group was happy with the ongoing military operations in the state, especially the clearance operations in Sambisa forest

She commended the troops for uncovering the Islamic States of West Africa States (ISWAP) underground armory leading to recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation, Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, had on May 6, announced the latest rescue of a Chibok girl, Ms Saratu Dauda.

He said that so far, 183 Chibok girls had been rescued from captivity with 93 still remaining.

Mele commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. Lucky Irabor for putting heavy fire on the insurgents.

“We are happy over the fatherly disposition of the present Chief of Defence Staff, towards the plight of families that have been in stress since the abduction of their daughters in 2014.

“We not only hope that ongoing military operations in our state and the entire North-East will restore total peace, but bring back our daughters in the hand of the terrorists,” she added.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria