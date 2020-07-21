Women’s football league to kick off in 2021

The nationwide women’s football league is expected to kick off in March 2021 once all modalities for the league have been ironed out by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) women’s desk.

Local women’s football has been inactive since the conclusion of the Skorpion Zinc NFA Women’s Super League in May 2019.

Only teams from the Khomas, Erongo and Omaheke regions however competed in this league.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, Namibia Women’s Football Association (NWFA) chairperson Monica Shapwa said she has informed the regions to get all logistics in place to pave the way for a new regional league.

“We have put up a budget to NFA for starters. We will start off with mass participation for at least two years so we can see how many women are taking part per region and then we will demarcate the teams in the regions to different streams,” Shapwa said.

She added that after four years, the women’s desk will start with the relegation and promotion system with teams from the different streams to the super league.

“We are currently busy with a questionnaire that will help us understand the needs of the different leagues. We are also talking of creating a Khomas league which will accommodate teams that are relegated from the super league,” she said.

Shapwa stated that a minimum of eight teams will compete in the various regional leagues. If a region has four teams, they will be required to incorporate women’s football teams from schools.

“These teams can be adopted by regional football clubs. If however they have six teams registered in a region, they can start playing while they look at ways to accommodate more teams,” the chairperson said.

Shapwa noted that they would probably need N.dollars 500 000 to assist all regions with establishing the leagues, but the regions will also be required to submit their own budget to the NFA under the FIFA Forward development programme.

Source: Namibia Press Agency