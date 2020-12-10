Women’s Super Cup to continue with second round

Match week two of the Women’s Super Cup will commence this coming weekend, with matches slated to take place at the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Ramblers fields respectively on Saturday.

In an early kick-off at 08h00 at the UNAM Field, V-Power Angels will face Okakarara Golden Ladies, followed by UNAM Bokkies needing a win after the opening week’s 5-1 hammering by Khomas Namibian Police (NamPol) Ladies when they face Ramblers at 10h00 at the UNAM Sports Field.

At 12h00 at the same venue, rookies Arrows Ladies will fancy their chances against Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) who lost 17-2 last weekend against Women’s Super League champions, Tura Magic Ladies in the penultimate match. The last match at the UNAM Sports Field will be between Omaheke Queens and Right Way Football Club (FC) at 14h00.

Ramblers FC will play host to Namib Daughters when they square off at 09h00, followed by Galz and Goals at 11h00 at the Ramblers Soccer Field.

The matches are played in a round-robin format with teams divided into four groups.

Groups A and B have four teams each, while C and D consist of three teams each.

The Women’s Super Cup, which falls under the Women’s Super League of the Namibia Football Association, started last weekend and will conclude in February, with the winner set to walk away with N.dollars 40 000.

Source: Namibia Press Agency