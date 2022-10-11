World Food Day to be observed in Oshana Region

Namibia’s 16th World Food Day commemoration will this year be held in the Uukwiyuushona Constituency in the Oshana Region, Executive Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata said.

Nghituwamata in a media statement issued Monday said her ministry in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Oshana Regional Council, World Food Programme and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) will this year host World Food Day on 15 October.

The day will be held under the theme ‘Leave no one behind. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life for all’.

“World Food Day is observed each year on 16 October to commemorate the founding of FAO in 1945. The day seeks to promote worldwide awareness for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all,” she said.

The ED said millions of people around the world cannot afford a healthy diet, exposing them to high risk of food insecurity and malnutrition.

The day serves as a reminder that although progress has been made towards building a better world, too many people have been left behind who are unable to benefit from human development.

“This year’s action oriented campaign calls for global solidarity and for each of us to become change makers,” Nghituwamata added.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency