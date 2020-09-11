World Health Organisation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention launches network of laboratories to reinforce genome sequencing of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched a network of laboratories to reinforce genome sequencing of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Africa CDC, 12 specialised and regional reference laboratories in the network will provide sequencing, data analysis and other technical support services to the countries where they are located as well as to neighbouring countries and countries in their sub-regions.

This comes after several African countries have expanded COVID-19 testing as the virus continues to spread across the continent.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said that as they try to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, being able to not only track its evolution but also assess the possible mutation of the virus is crucial to mounting an effective response.

‘Through this new laboratory network dedicated to genome sequencing we can better develop vaccines and treatment which are tailored to Africans and eventually bring COVID-19 under control,’ added Moeti.

According to the latest data, the virus seems to be slowing down considerably across the continent, however, authorities are concerned that people thinking the virus no longer exists or won’t affect might lead to a second wave.

Real-time tracking website Worldometer reports that as of today there were 1 336 407 cases on the continent, with just over a million Africans having recovered from the deadly virus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency