World Soil Day hybrid event from New York | 15 December 2022

World Soil Day is held annually on 5 December as a means to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and advocating for the sustainable management of soil resources. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being by addressing the key challenges related to soil fertility, soil health and nutrient imbalance.

The role of soil fertility in providing sufficient, high-quality, safe, and more nutritious food for all is critical to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 through the transformation of agrifood systems that centers on better production, better nutrition, better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind. Against the context of rapid population growth, growing demand for food, and the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, the sustainable improvement of soil fertility and the prevention of nutrient imbalances are essential to enhancing the resilience of agri-food systems to external shocks, sustaining agricultural productivity, and improving the livelihoods of all individuals, especially smallholder farmers and people in vulnerable situation.

The Permanent Missions to the United Nations of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of Namibia, together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, invite you to a hybrid celebration of World Soil Day in New York.

The event will feature a variety of voices including Member States, UN agencies, scientists, and soil heroes, such as this year’s Glinka World Soil Prize Laureate and King Bhumibol World Soil Day AwardLaureate.

Source: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations