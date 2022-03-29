WorldSkills competition kicks off in Swakopmund

Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, together with the president and board chair of WorldSkills, Chris Humphries, are satisfied with preparations for the WorldSkills Africa Competition.

This, the two relayed at a media conference held after a successful ministerial inspection of the event, which commenced in Swakopmund on Monday.

“We are confident that WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund 2022, which targets youth-in-school, young adults, parents, training institutions, among others, will aid us in our shared objective to leverage the importance of skills,” the minister noted.

Several competitors in the competition which is expected to officially kick off on Tuesday have also expressed excitement and readiness for the event.

In an interview with Nampa, national expert in welding Charles Korkpah said technical education is very important in his country, Ghana, and encouraged as many youth as possible to take the technical route.

“We believe that technical skills are the ones that would development our country, reduce unemployment, instead of taking up academic courses which will still have a graduate sit at home looking for a job,” Korkpah noted.

The country has brought a team of 10 competitors who will be competing in the various skill trades.

Meanwhile, WorldSkills international expert in hairdressing, Robert Rousseau, who is from the United Kingdom, said he expects great competition among the five participating countries.

The competitors will be expected to do tests which include cutting, styling and colouring of both men and women’s hair over the three-day period.

A One-school One-country programme also took place at the town, where learners from nine different primary schools in Swakopmund were paired with each of the participating countries, and researched and presented facts on that country.

The competition has teams from nine countries as well as a refugee team who will be participating in 16 skills, covering six broad industry categories.

There are more than 300 continental and international delegates who will be participating in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Conference scheduled for Tuesday.

About 45 local and continental training and industry institutions are also participating in the careers exhibition.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency