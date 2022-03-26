WorldSkills competitor urges youth to follow their passion

An Auto Mechanic trainee has encouraged the youth to follow their passion and take that up as career paths.

The 21-year-old Fillip Mwandingi, a second-year trainee at the Windhoek Vocational Training Centre, is a competitor at the WorldSkills Africa Competition kicking off next week Monday in Swakopmund.

Mwandingi is one of the 17 Namibians expected to compete against competitors from 11 other African countries.

WorldSkills Africa, a series of capacity building workshops with a skills competition, provides a platform for young African talents to come together and showcase their skills and become masters of craftsmanship.

The young trainee told Nampa in an interview on Thursday that his inspiration for enrolling for the course dates back to his early childhood days.

“I grew up with my father who was a single parent, and it was from him that my love for diagnosing and fixing cars was derived from. We would always fix my father’s tractors when they needed to be serviced and that was when I knew, I needed to take the passion further and improve my skills,” Mwandingi noted.

He explained that although he had intended on enrolling for the course earlier with his Grade 10 result, he was unable to because his family would not allow him to and instead encouraged him to complete Grade 12.

“I know they meant the best for me and I am still glad I managed to complete my Grade 12.”

Mwandingi was selected for the competition in 2020 when he came in first place after competing with other hopefuls from other regions in the country.

“I decided to apply for the competition because not only do I want to show off the skills I have gained so far, I also want to prove that Namibians can also excel in such competitions on an international level.”

Mwandingi vowed to do his best and is confident that he will perform well in the competition.

The event will host 113 competitors from 12 African countries including Namibia who will partake in 15 skills areas and six broad skills.

The winners from this competition will participate in the 46th WorldSkills Competition, which will take place in Shanghai in October 2022.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency