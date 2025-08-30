15 Oil Refineries Operate in Afghanistan



Tianjin: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Min Aung Hlaing, the acting president of Myanmar, in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday. Min Aung Hlaing is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 and commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Myanmar played a role in the Eastern battlefield during the global fight against fascism and is an important dialogue partner of the SCO. During the meeting, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of deepening strategic cooperation between China and Myanmar. He urged for the acceleration of building a community with a shared future to bring more benefits to the people of both countries.

