Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, Oct. 22

Israel launched on Friday night a missile attack against military sites around Syria’s capital Damascus, a statement from the Syrian military said.

The Syrian air defenses were triggered by the attack and intercepted many of the missiles, said the statement, adding the attack only caused property damage.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the Israeli attack hit military sites in the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport and in the southwestern countryside of the capital.

So far in 2022, Israel has carried out 26 missile strikes against military sites in Syria. The last Israeli attack was carried out on Sept. 17.

The SOHR says Israel usually strikes military facilities where pro-Iran militias are present or targets weapon shipments of the Lebanese Hezbollah fighters.

XINHUA

2 (Washington, Oct 22, 2022 (AFP) – A small plane crashed into an apartment building near an airport in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire, killing two people on board, local officials said.

The multifamily building in the city of Keene, 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Boston, caught fire in the Friday night crash but no one on the ground was injured.

Keene Mayor George Hansel said Saturday that two people on board the plane died, but gave no further details, NBC reported.

‘There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately, those on the plane have perished,’ the city of Keene said in a Facebook post on Friday night.

‘The FAA has been notified. Additional details will be shared as they become available.’

AFP

3 (Jerusalem, Oct 22, 2022 (AFP) – Israeli police said officers ‘neutralised’ a Palestinian stabbing suspect in annexed east Jerusalem Saturday after an attack that left an Israeli man in critical condition.

‘One person was critically wounded and taken to hospital’ after the knife attack, police said.

Israeli media said the stabbing victim was a religious Jew in his 20s.

‘The suspect stabbed a passer-by with a knife and fled’ the scene north of the Old City, police said.

Following a brief manhunt, the suspect was ‘neutralised’ in east Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, police said, without immediately elaborating on his condition or identity.

Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged in recent months, amid an uptick in anti-Israeli attacks and near daily raids by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

AFP

4 (SINGAPORE, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) — Singapore reported 6,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country’s total tally to 2,059,709.

Of the new cases, 642 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,697 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 619 were local transmissions and 23 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,463 local transmissions and 234 imported cases.

A total of 628 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 16 in intensive care units.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, taking the total death toll unchanged at 1,660.

XINHUA

5 (LIMA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) — At least seven people were killed and four others were injured early Friday morning on the South Pan-American Highway in Lima of Peru, the National Police confirmed.

Hugo de la Vega, in charge of the district of San Bartolo Highway Police, told local media that the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. local time, when a minivan hit a truck in the Lima district of Punta Hermosa.

Among those injured were three adults and a minor, who were taken to hospital, he added.

Local media reported that the minivan hit the rear of the heavy cargo truck, which was parked on the auxiliary road of the highway, and authorities were investigating the accident.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency