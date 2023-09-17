YB suffers defeat to Khomas NamPol at Keetmanshoop

Karasburg-based Young Brazilians (YB) on Saturday suffered their first defeat in the Debmarine Namibia Premierhsip, going down 2-0 to newly promoted Khomas Namibia Police Force (NamPol) in their 2023/2024 campaign.

The game, which was the first premiership game for the season for both teams, took place at the J Stephanus Stadium and attracted a large audience from Keetmasnhoop and its surrounding areas.

Rewaldo Pins scored Khomas NamPol’s first goal in the first 10 minutes of the first half, while the second goal was an own goal by YB’s Melvin Eiseb in the second half of the game.

Speaking to this news agency after the game, Khomas NamPol coach, Fortune Eichab, while extending gratitude towards his players, said his team is ready and well prepared for the league and their aim for the season is just to survive.

“It was a difficult game for us. It is not easy to play an opening game, but it was a good foot to start off the league. What the Namibian nation can expect from us is that we will play good football, it is a difficult road ahead, [but] we are aiming just to survive the season and the maximum goals we are aiming is 24 for our first round,” he said.

On his part, YB team manager, Elrico Smith said, “Our team was not really prepared for this game as some of my players were in Outjo for the NamPol games, so fitness wise we were not at shape, as the game started. We started slow and in the second half I started a new formation, however the boys switched off because they are not familiar with the formation.”

Smith said the team will work on the new formation and will be well prepared for the next game, adding that the team will sign at least two or three new players.

“We had a problem with finances. That is why we could not bring in new players now but now we received our grant so we will sign those new players and bring them on board and you will see them in the next game and we will have a better team and our aim is to end at least in sixth place,” he stressed.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency