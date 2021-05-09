Young couple arrested at Divundu for alleged fake online payment

A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, reported to be in a romantic relationship, were arrested on Friday for allegedly sending a fake online payment.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Bonifatius Kanyetu, told Nampa on Sunday that the couple was accommodated by the Divundu Guest House in the Mukwe Constituency since last Wednesday.

According to Kanyetu, the couple allegedly sent the owner of the guest house a fake online proof of payment with a value of N.dollars 4 473.

It is further alleged that the couple stayed at the Kaisosi River Lodge in Rundu, where they disappeared without paying their bill of N.dollars 6000.

The two were arrested in Divundu at the above-mentioned guesthouse they were allegedly trying to scam.

They are currently in police custody at Divundu and are expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency