Young Gladiators in crunch World Cup Qualifer

Young Gladiators coach Mamie Kasaona has called up 23 players for a training camp ahead of the 2020 FIFA Women U/20 World Cup Qualifers this month.

Namibia and Botwana will renew their rivalry when the under 20 women sides contest the first round of the qualifers for the World Cup with the first leg match set for Windhoek on Saturday 18 January and the second leg in Botswana, still to be determined around end of January 2020.

The 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will be the 10th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, the biennial international women's youth football championship contested by the under-20 national teams of the member associations of FIFA, since its inception in 2002 as the FIFA U-19 Women's World Championship (the age limit was raised from 19 to 20 in 2008). It will be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama. This will be the first ever co-hosting of a FIFA youth tournament, and the second ever co-hosting of a FIFA tournament after the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Kasaona will be assisted by Heinrich Isaacks with Heribert Kapeng the goalkpeers' coach.

The following 23 players should report for camp that starts on Sunday morning, 12 January at Football House.

Goalkeepers: Meagan Schuster ( Galz & Goals), Sarafina Khuruses (Namib Daughters) and Theopolina Matroos (Girls Football Academy), Defenders: Vijakura Tjingaveta, Isabella Kahuadi, Utuzuvira Kahiriri and Prisca Amuntala ( Girls Football Academy), Soini Sheenya and Albertina Alugodhi ( Rightway FC), Mercia Skrywer (Tura Magic) and Julia Rutjindo ( Galz & Goals), Midfielders: Lerato Swartbooi and Muhinatjo Hameva, Michane Vries and Diana Kock ( Girls Football Academy), Beyonce Cloete ( Tura Magic), Shanice Daries (Galz & Goals), Veronica April ( Rightway FC), Nguundja Tjozongoro (Omaheke Queens) and Sharon Katamila (Namib Daughters) Strikers: Indira Jacobs, Chantelle Engelbrecht (Tura Magic) and Tjamunene Ndjavera (Omaheke Queens).

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)