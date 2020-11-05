Young man charged with fatal accident hears judgment next year

A Windhoek resident accused of killing a City Police officer and two civilians while allegedly driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in July 2015, will in January next year hear his fate in court.

Morné Mouton, 23, was arrested on 04 July 2015 after he allegedly ran over the off-duty City Police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35; Werner Simon, 22; and Joshua Ngenokesho, age unknown.

Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley was scheduled to make her judgement known in the matter on Thursday morning, but could not do so because she was unable to finish writing the ruling on time due to other official duties on her desk.

She will now deliver the judgement on 22 January 2021 at about 09h00.

Thursday’s postponement of the judgement was effected as per agreement reached in court between Senior Public Prosecutor Rowan Van Wyk and Mouton’s privately-instructed defence lawyer Ndeli Ndaitwah who was standing in for his colleague, prominent Windhoek-based defence lawyer Sisa Namandje.

The accident that claimed the lives of the three persons occurred along the Sam Nujoma Drive in Windhoek’s Hochland Park residential area at around 04h00 on 04 July 2015.

The accused denied any wrongdoing or causing the accident when he entered a not guilty plea to the four charges of culpable homicide, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and reckless and negligent driving of a motor vehicle at the start of his trial in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on 24 July 2018.

Mouton furthermore, through his privately-instructed defence lawyer Sisa Namandje, handed over a statement before court in which he explained in detail all elements in respect of his not guilty pleas and defence.

He entered his not guilty pleas before Windhoek Stanley and as per the instructions he gave his defence lawyer Namandje.

Mouton is free on bail of N.dollars 6 000 and his bail was extended until the handing down of the judgement on 22 January 2021.

Mouton was driving a sedan at a high speed while allegedly heavily intoxicated, and hit the three deceased persons who were standing on the sidewalk that fateful day.

Source: Namibia Press Agency