Young man dies in car accident on New Year’s Day

A 22-year-old man lost his life in the early hours of Friday when he allegedly lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a wall in Rundu.

Namibian Police Force Kavango East Head of Operations, Deputy Commissioner Vilho Kalwenya said the accident happened around 04h00 in the Millenium suburb.

Kalwenya said the man was travelling with three other male occupants, when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree before ramming into a brick fence and died on the spot.

Two of the other occupants are 21-year-olds while the other one is an 18-year-old. They sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital for treatment.

In other matters recorded Friday night, Kalwenya said a total of 138 people were arrested and detained for several hours in Rundu for transgressing the law and not respecting the COVID-19 curfew.

He said some could not be detained and were given warnings because the holding cells at the Rundu Police Station cannot accommodate a big number of people and others were released at different intervals.

Kalwenya noted that some were arrested for drinking and driving, driving unroadworthy vehicles and six incidents were recorded where in one, a pedestrian was ran over in the Kehemu location.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and the driver was arrested, while another accident was a head-on collision of two vehicles along the Cuma road but no fatalities were recorded.

On transgressing the stipulated COVID-19 regulations and not respecting the curfew, Kalwenya said the curfew is not there to punish people but to protect lives.

“Don’t expect the police to police you. We must respect ourselves and adhere to the regulations put up by the government. Some people are not wearing their mask and they only put it on when they are entering the shops or see the police,” said Kalwenya.

He commended those residents that respect the law and conducted themselves in a respectable manner by staying in their houses on New Year’s Eve.

