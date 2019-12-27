Young woman commits suicide on Family Day

A 29-year-old woman was found hanging from a cloth in her sleeping

room at Tondoro village in the Kavango West Region on Thursday.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Chief Inspector KaunaShikwambi said in the police crime report availed to the media on Friday.

The incident happened around 08h00.

She said the deceased who can be identified as LeopordineMakena Johannes allegedly committed suicide by handing herself with a cloth in her sleeping room and died on the spot.

Shikwambi said no suicide note was left behind and her next of kin have been informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency