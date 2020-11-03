Young women graduate from DREAMS programme

Thirty-two young women became the first DREAMS ambassadors in Namibia when they graduated from the United States government-funded programme last week.

The DREAMS programme supports adolescent girls and young women between the ages of 10 and 24, as well as their parents or caregivers and sexual partners, to prevent new HIV infections through education in reproductive health, prevention of gender-based violence, and entrepreneurship support.

DREAMS stands for Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Monday, the DREAMS ambassador graduates will mobilise and support participation in the programme in their communities in Windhoek, Katima Mulilo, Onandjokwe, Omuthiya and Tsumeb.

The US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Jessica Long, presented the graduation certificates at a ceremony in Windhoek on 30 October, stating that she was gratified to see so many dedicated and motivated young women graduating.

“I am confident that this programme is yet another important milestone on the way to an AIDS-free generation in Namibia,” said Long.

She further noted that the DREAMS ambassadors will strengthen their communities and the country’s physical, social and economic health.

“You have taken on a significant role to support your peers and to be there for other adolescent girls during times they need it most – as they make choices about their health and as they navigate the ups and downs of life as a young woman,” she stated.

Long also urged the DREAMS ambassadors to help young girls become more self-confident, guide them to create positive goals for themselves, and teach them about healthy living and HIV prevention options.

The programme is funded by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and supported by the Peace Corps.

Source: Namibia Press Agency